New Mexico Woman Charged with Husband's Murder After Claiming He Committed Suicide

A New Mexico woman who told cops her husband stabbed himself to death was arrested and charged with his alleged murder following a lengthy investigation.

Officers with the Farmington Police Department responded to a call regarding an unresponsive individual in a residence on Nov. 29, 2020, where they found 49-year-old Robert Hoefer deceased from what looked like three stab wounds, per a press release from the department.

Hoefer Called 911, Said She Found Her Husband Unresponsive but Investigators Found Several Inconsistencies In Her Story

Also at the scene was Hoefer's wife, 51-year-old Heather Fernandez-Hoefer, who said that her husband had stabbed himself, according to an affidavit obtained by local outlet KRQE. Fernandez-Hoefer was also reportedly the one who called 911, which she said occurred after she found him unconscious.

According to the affidavit, Fernandez-Hoefer allegedly repeatedly said her husband stabbed himself in the chest in the home's computer room while she was in another room and that she then helped him clean himself up afterwards.

The next morning, after they went to bed at different times, she reportedly said that she found him lying face-down on the bedroom floor. Police said Fernandez-Hoefer "provided conflicting statements during the initial investigation," prompting further follow-ups that only came to fruition five years later.

Neighbors Allegedly Heard the Couple Fighting Hours Before the Man's Death

The affidavit stated that aside from a washcloth, blood evidence was only found in the bedroom. It further stated that the majority of the blood was found on the bed, not on the floor, where Fernandez-Hoefer reportedly claimed to have found her husband.

Cell phone evidence cited in the affidavit also revealed that the couple reportedly had arguments over money and past relationships — a neighbor also reportedly heard a man and a woman fighting in the early morning hours leading up to Hoefer's death.

Police decided to move forward with pressing charges against Fernandez-Hoefer on April 1, 2025. She was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.