New Mexico Teen Fatally Shoots Uber Driver, Says it was to 'Let Some Steam Off'

An 18-year-old New Mexico man has been charged with murder after allegedly killing an Uber driver "to let off some steam," according to Albuquerque police.

Sheliky Sanchez faces counts of murder, armed robbery, and tampering with evidence over the fatal shooting of 52-year-old Joseph Andrus around 3 a.m. Friday. Police found Andrus dead by the roadside.

Court documents state Sanchez asked his girlfriend to order him an Uber late Thursday, claiming a friend had a car for him. He reportedly selected Andrus from available drivers and engaged him in a friendly conversation during the ride, later telling police the driver "was actually really cool."

At the drop-off point, Sanchez allegedly ordered Andrus out of the vehicle and shot him multiple times. He admitted to police that watching Andrus die brought him "relief," describing it as "like taking an in and out breath." He added he "couldn't take it out on certain people" so targeted "anybody he could find."

Sanchez stole the vehicle, later found at his girlfriend's home. Initially denying ever taking an Uber, he claimed he had bought the car with cash. When confronted with evidence, he confessed, saying he didn't know why he chose Andrus but "doesn't really go for good people."

SWAT officers arrested Sanchez at his girlfriend's home Friday. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Uber issued a statement expressing shock and condolences to Andrus' family, adding it was cooperating fully with the investigation: "We are grateful for police work to bring those responsible to justice."

Sanchez appeared in court Saturday. Prosecutors have filed to keep him jailed until trial, with a judge set to decide on pretrial detention.