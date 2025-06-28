New Mexico Mom Who Drove Teen Kids to Chase, Kill Man They Believed was Stalking Them, Sentenced

A mom was sentenced to prison in connection to the fatal 2023 shooting of a man being accused of stalking her daughter, New Mexico officials said.

Raeanna Ruiz, 35, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, conspiracy, and aggravated battery in connection with the October 2023 shooting death of Santiago Roybal, 19.

According to a press release from the Albuquerque Police Department at the time, Ruiz was behind the wheel of a white SUV seen on surveillance cameras pulling into the parking lot of an apartment complex in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Also in the car were Ruiz's 15-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter, who allegedly chased Roybal down and shot him dead.

Ruiz's Daughter Believed Roybal was Stalking Her and Looking into Her Window

According to prosecutors, Ruiz saw Roybal in her yard, according to a June 26 Facebook post by the district attorney's office. Ruiz's 16-year-old daughter told police she thought Roybal was stalking her and looking into her window, according to a November 2023 news release by the Albuquerque Police Department.

After spotting Roybal in the yard, Ruiz and her 14-year-old son, along with her daughter, chased Roybal to his apartment, officials said. The teen girl was armed with a gun, and Ruiz's son was carrying a bat, prosecutors said.

The teens chased Roybal up to his apartment before Ruiz ordered her daughter to shoot through Roybal's door, officials said. Roybal was fatally shot, and another man inside was injured, officials said.

Ruiz Told a Friend Roybal Stole Something from Her Backyard Before the Shooting

Further investigation revealed Ruiz told a friend Roybal was stealing something from her backyard before the shooting, police said. Ruiz pleaded guilty in November to the. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison, officials said. The 16-year-old is awaiting her trial, officials said.