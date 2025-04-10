New Mexico Man Killed Wife After Finding Out About Her Affair with Another Man, Dumping Her Body in Mexico

New details have emerged after a man was arrested and accused of killing his wife before dumping her body in Juarez.

Jorge Mares Raygoza, 47, was arrested on March 28, in connection with the killing of his 45-year-old wife, Coral Liamas Sifuentes.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by KFOX14, Raygoza sexually assaulted and then strangled Sifuentes to death.

FBI officials were notified by Mexican authorities that Raygoza had come forward and advised the unidentified person found in Juarez was his wife after seeing a news release.

Raygoza Killed Sifuentes After Finding Out About Her Two-Year Affair with Another Man

Officials said Raygoza lived in Hobbs, New Mexico, working at a warehouse Monday through Friday. Sifuentes lived in El Paso with their three children. Raygoza would come to El Paso on the weekend to visit his family.

Investigators stated in the arrest affidavit that Sifuentes was having an affair with another man for two years. The document stated that Sifuentes and the other man rented a hotel together. Raygoza called his wife through a video call but she did not answer. Raygoza then sent his wife a text with a photo of her vehicle in the parking lot of the hotel while she was with the other man.

The document stated that cameras showed Raygoza crossing into Juarez through the Ysleta Port of Entry on March 21 driving his wife's vehicle. Cameras showed Raygoza returning to the US that day in the same vehicle, but the vehicle looked dirty like it had been driven in the terrain.

Raygoza Tracked His Wife's Location to Hotel

Sifuente's body was found on the roadway near Mirador Camino Real about 23 miles from the port of entry. Investigators obtained screenshots of Raygoza's search history and found he searched Juarez news articles.

Once arrested, Raygoza told authorities he returned to El Paso on March 21 but initially didn't tell them he knew his wife was cheating on him. He later told authorities he knew about the affair. Raygoza told investigators he tracked his wife's location and learned she was at the hotel with another man. He then asked a friend to go to the hotel and take a picture of his wife's vehicle.

Raygoza 'Lost it' When Sifuentes Refused to Talk About the Affair, Strangled Her Out of Frustration and Anger

Investigators learned he returned to El Paso on March 21 because he had a job interview he had secured to be closer to his family. When Raygoza returned to El Paso he had sexual intercourse with his wife, the document stated.

After having sex, Raygoza and Sifuentes began discussing the affair. Raygoza said his wife did not want to speak about the affair and that's when "he lost it" and strangled the victim with both hands causing her death, according to the arrest affidavit.

Raygoza told investigators he strangled her due to his frustration and anger. He then took her body from their home into her vehicle and left her body in the vehicle. After he returned from his job interview, Raygoza grabbed his wife's vehicle and drove to Juarez to dump her body. Raygoza is being detained at the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $1,250,000 bond.