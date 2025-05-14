New Mexico Corrections Officer Arrested After Her Husband Caught Her Smuggling Drugs for Inmate

A correctional officer in Raton was arrested after her husband reported her for smuggling drugs into the Vigil-Maldonado Detention Center, according to court documents.

Amber Salazar is charged with one count of bringing contraband into jail. Salazar admitted to deputies that she met with an inmate's girlfriend at a hotel in Raton and was given five to seven balloons to bring into the jail, as reported by KRQE.

According to court documents, Salazar did not ask for any details about what was inside the balloons, but was under the impression that they contained drugs. Salazar told deputies that she brought the contraband to work and hid it in Gilbert Romero's clothing, which she then delivered to his cell on April 14, court documents state.

Salazar told deputies that she had been asked by Romero to bring the contraband to him and meet up with his girlfriend to get it. Gilbert Romero is facing one charge of conspiracy to commit bringing contraband into jail. At this time, Romero's girlfriend is not facing charges, court records show.