New Jersey Teacher Admits to Engaging in Sexual Acts with Two of Her Students

A former Wall Township High School teacher has pleaded guilty to having sex with two students.

Prosecutors say 37-year-old Julie Rizzitello admitted she had sex with the two students, one from April to June 2024, and the other in 2017.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 9. Prosecutors will seek a 10-year prison sentence, registration of Rizzitello as a sex offender under Megan's Law, parole supervision for life and permanent forfeiture of public office

In July last year, Rizzitello was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, third-degree witness tampering, and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, as previously reported.

The charges stemmed from an investigation after someone at the school tipped officials to an inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher, according to the affidavit of probable cause attached to the complaint.

The victim, who longer attends the high school, was between 18 and 22 at the time of the crimes. The sexual acts were criminal because Rizzitello had supervisory authority over the student despite him being an adult, according to the sexual assault statute.

By May 18, the conduct had escalated to a sexual relationship, which the teacher and student having sex in the victim's car in Brick, the affidavit said. Afterward, Rizzitello sent the victim nude photos of herself, the victim told police.

The victim told authorities that he continued to have sex with the teacher several times in Wall, Belmar and Brick through June 14, 2024, the affidavit said.