New Jersey Building Manager Calls the Cops on Black Resident to Confirm Whether He Lives There [VIDEO]

A New Jersey apartment manager is being accused of racially profiling a Black resident after calling the cops on him while he was working out at the complex's gym to make sure he lives there.

The resident, a photographer and soccer trickshot performer who goes by @beautifulsoulsinnyc on TikTok, pulled out his cellphone started recording as soon as the police arrived and introduced themselves to him while he was working out in the building's gym.

'I Just Wanted to See What Apartment You're In'

"Building manager at the Hamilton Cove Apartments called the cops on me for workout in the gym in a building where i live & pay rent at," the TikTok user captioned the clip.

"So what happened, manager? You called the cops on me after what?" he asks the manager in the video.

"I just wanted to see what apartment you're in," the manager responds.

The manager then says they've been asking every person in the gym which apartment is theirs to confirm that they live there. The resident claims he only saw the manager speak to the Black residents.

"You skipped the two white people that were here and you came straight to us," the TikTok user says.

"It's OK," one of the police officers chimes in.

"It's not OK. You don't call the cops on residents. That's not what you do," the resident responds.

He then says the manager should have asked his boss what to do in this situation instead of calling the police.

"We're here to make sure that you're supposed to be here," the police officer says. Watch the video below:

Social Media Reactions

The incident took place at the the Hamilton Cove Apartments in Weehawken, New Jersey and the video has gone viral on TikTok with more than 687,000 views and hundreds of comments from users expressing their anger over the way the manager handled the situation in the comments section.

"So he called the cops instead of just saying, hello, I'm the manager. I haven't met you yet, nice to meet you sir," wrote one user.

"Every resident has an ID on file. You would rather call the police than look through your database/files," commented another.

"This manager should be fired," opined yet another.

We reached out to Hamilton Cove Apartments for comment but have not yet heard back from them as of publishing.