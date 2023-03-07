New Jan. 6 Footage Shows QAnon Shaman Being Escorted by Cops Through Halls of the Capital and Then to Senate Floor [WATCH]

Newly revealed surveillance footage from Jan 6, 2021, riots shows two Capitol police officers escorting Jacob Chansley, the be-horned so-called "QAnon Shaman", who has become a symbol of the infamous Capitol riot, through the halls of the Capitol and then to the doors of the US Senate. The shocking footage was shared by Tucker Carlson on Monday.

The video that was also aired on Carlson's show Monday night appears to show Chansley, being taken into the Senate by Capitol police, casting a fresh perspective on the 2021 unrest at the US Capitol. Carlson suggested that refuted the widely held belief that Chansley, who was sentenced to four years in prison for the incident, violently barged into the room.

Bombshell Revelations

The video, which was shown Monday night on Tucker Carlson's Fox News program, shows officers closely following Chansley as he wanders the Capitol's hallways baring his chest while donning face paint and a lavish fur cap with Viking horns.

"Virtually every moment of his time inside the Capitol was caught on tape," said Carlson. Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave Carlson exclusive access to 40,000 hours of surveillance footage from that day inside and outside the Capitol, which has never been seen by the general public.

"The tapes show the Capitol police never stopped Jacob Chansley. They helped him. They acted as his tour guides."

Seven additional police officers can be seen hanging out outside the Senate chamber at one point, but they barely give Chansley a second glance as the policemen are walking him.

Next, they lead him to a number of the chamber's exits that seem to be locked. He eventually enters the chamber when they assist him in opening a door.

Carlson pointed to the footage that showed Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' entering the Capitol wearing a Viking helmet and baring his chest. On January 6, Chansley, a 33-year-old navy veteran from Arizona, was one of the most high-profile figures to enter the Capitol.

He was given almost a four-year prison sentence for "obstructing an official proceeding."

Making Everything Public

In a jailhouse interview played by Carlson, he says: "The one very serious regret that I have [is] believing that when we were waved in by police officers that it was acceptable."

The Capitol police claim in a statement that Chansley's partner officer was attempting to "de-escalate" the situation because he was outnumbered.

That does not, however, account for Chansley's ability to go past seven more officers while unarmed and unnoticed.

"Not one of them even tried to slow him down," says Carlson.

Carlson also showed what happened after the protesters confronted Officer Brian Sicknick. Sicknick, 42, died on January 7, the day following the violence.

The DC medical examiner determined in April 2021 that Sicknick, who was hurt while fending off rioters, had a stroke and passed away naturally. Carlson noted that Sicknick is still referred to in media reports as having been "slain" on January 6.

"The video we reviewed proves that is a lie."

The officer, according to Carlson, seemed "healthy and vigorous," and he was also sporting a helmet.

"So it's hard to imagine he was killed by a head injury," Carlson said.

"Whatever happened to Brian Sicknick was very obviously not the result of violence he suffered at the entrance to the Capitol. This tape overturns the single most powerful and politically useful lie the Democrats have told us about January 6."

Four Trump supporters were among the many people who died as a result of the riot; Ashli Babbitt, one of them, was killed by Capitol Police.

McCarthy has been blasted for for giving the footage to Carlson, who plans to run five stories based on the footage over the course of two nights and claims they "demolish" the Democratic narrative of January 6.

Other accusations against Republicans which were promoted by the heavily partisan January 6 committee are shown in a strikingly different light by footage to be aired by Carlson, including a viral video of Senator Josh Hawley running away from rioters on the day which appears to have been taken out of context.