The 2020 flagship smartphone from Chinese smartphone giant Huawei P40 Pro has been leaked again in yet another render. Almost two consecutive legitimate-looking leaks about P40 and P40 Pro hints an imminent launch of the Huawei flagship smartphone in the global market.

The latest render which was leaked by authentic tipster Evan Blass alias @Evaleaks has tipped that the upcoming smartphone would come with a ceramic-cladding design on its back. The design also hints the P40 Pro would come with curved edges on both the glass front and the ceramic backside of the device.

P40 Pro would have a curved notch-less display

Unlike the P40's 6.2-inch flat display, P40 Pro would flaunt a curved notch-less display measuring between 6.5-inch to 6.7-inch. The screen would accompany the punch-hole style selfie camera module.

The volume rocker and the power button would sit on the right edge of the device. In contrast, the left side would remain unoccupied. The bottom of the device would house the essential USB Type-C port which is, unfortunately, the only physical port available in the device, since the 3.5mm audio-out port has been opted out while designing.

Rear and selfie camera modules are the USP

The USP of Huawei's 2020 flagship would, however, be both of its rear and selfie camera modules. The dual selfie camera of P40 Pro would sit on the top-left corner of the display. Featuring a dual-selfie indicates the P40 Pro would be capable of offering better selfie clicking abilities irrespective of the lighting condition.

The extra camera sensor would primarily help the primary camera to measure depth and all other required parameters about the subject to help and click a perfect selfie. The rear camera module packs five or Penta camera sensors to meet the periscopic telephoto up to 13x optical zoom, macro, and ultra-wide photography requirements. Huawei has improved the camera software to offer satisfying image quality.

Both the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are likely to launch in March 2020 at Paris. If Huawei is unable to solve its problem with Google until then, both the devices might skip inbuilt Google service support.