New Hampshire Woman Killed While Trying to Save Ex-Boyfriend's Dog from Oncoming Train

A New Hampshire woman tragically died after she was hit by a train while trying to rescue a dog from the tracks.

According to WMUR, 41-year-old Alicia Leonardi was walking with her ex-boyfriend and his dog, Jackson, near train tracks in Plaistow, New Hampshire when an oncoming locomotive approached a corner behind them and blew its horn, prompting the dog, which was not on a leash, to run.

The station reported that both Leonardi and her ex attempted to get the dog off the tracks, but they were both struck. Leonardi, was killed and her ex suffered minor injuries. The dog was uninjured, per the station.

Leonardi Described as a 'Smiling, Bubbly Girl' and a 'Bright Personality'

Leonardi, who is survived by her 24-year-old daughter, was described by her mother, Cathleen Collis as a "a very happy, smiling, bubbly girl."

"She loved that dog," Collis told NBC affiliate WBTS. "And it wasn't even her dog."

The victim's cousin, Joe Gaitley, remembered her as a "very kind-hearted person" with an infectious smile. "She had a bright personality, a great smile," Gatley continued. "It's tough on the family. She'd walk in the room with a smile, and everybody smiled." He later added, per WMUR, "Live every day to the fullest because, you know, tomorrow's not -- there's no guarantee."

Police confirmed that they are working with Amtrak and CSX police to further investigate the matter.