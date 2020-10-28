A New Hampshire woman allegedly tried to take the law into her hands by impersonating a prosecutor and submitting false and bogus documents to have criminal charges against her dropped. However, she was caught while trying to attempt this and now faces new charges. Lisa Landon, 33, of Littleton, has been indicted by a Hillsborough County Grand Jury on six counts of falsifying physical evidence and one count of false personation.

Seasoned Criminal

According to the indictments obtained by the New Hampshire Union Leader, Landon submitted false documents in three different court cases last December using the state's electronic filing system. However, the incident came to light only on Tuesday.

Landon's plan was initially working and she went unnoticed pretending to be a prosecutor. However, her well-planned scheme was busted after a state forensic examiner who was scheduled to perform a competency evaluation on Landon saw that the charges against her had been dropped. The forensic examiner approached Hillsborough County prosecutors to know if the exam was still required given the lack of pending charges.

This exposed Landon. "The file purported to contain a nolle prosequi (drop the charges) filed by Assistant County Attorney Patrice Casian, but it quickly became evident to the State that the document, as well as other documents in the file, had been filed fraudulently," Superior Court Judge David Anderson wrote in his decision.

Well-Planned Move

Landon didn't stop there. According to the indictments, Landon also fraudulently submitted a fake order to eliminate fees in a lawsuit she brought against the county and faked documents to halt guardianship proceedings involving her child.

Landon at that time was facing charges of stalking and drug possession. Understandably, Landon became a bit too aggressive and got carried away. This made her fake documents as she was too desperate to get out of jail by all means. However, a fresh set of charges not further complicates her case, which in all likelihood is going to put her behind the bars for a longer period.