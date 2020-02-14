A New Hampshire man was arrested for assaulting a 15-year-old supporter of US President Donald Trump, on Thursday. The altercation happened after the man came out of a polling place during Tuesday's primary and walked past a Trump's campaign tent.

The 34-year-old Patrick Bradley was arrested on Thursday for slapping a teen Trump supporter. The man had come out of the polling booth after voting for the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday when he walked past a Trump campaign tent occupied by a number of Trump campaign workers and supporters. He then slapped the teenager, who was wearing a MAGA hat and volunteering for the campaign. Two others who interceded were also beaten up, CNN reported.

According to the statement by the Police Department, "Bradley was also accused of throwing Trump campaign signs and attempting to knock over the aforementioned tent". He has been charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct and is expected to be produced in court on Friday.

'Pretty traumatized'

Meanwhile, the teen's mother said that his son is 'traumatized'. Describing the whole incident, she said when they went to vote on Tuesday, they saw Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, which made the boy extremely happy. Her son was later called to volunteer at the polling site and hold Trump signs.

"I was apprehensive about him wearing the MAGA hat because we know it can provoke and we know people don't like Trump," she explained. "But he wore the hat because he's a proud 15-year-old and he doesn't know what people are going to be like". He was standing at the sidewalk and saying 'have a nice night' to everyone. Suddenly, his assaulter got triggered and "and slapped him across the face". The mother said that his son is "pretty traumatized" and the fact that Bradley lives in the town is "pretty unnerving".

Florida man targets Trump campaign

Tuesday's incident came less than a week after a Florida man drove his van through a Walmart parking lot tent that housed Trump supporters. The man, identified as Gregory Timm, did so as he doesn't like President Trump. His arrest report states that Timm showed the police, a video he took of himself driving towards the tent with the campaign volunteers standing in front of him. The video ended just before he drove into the tent and officers describe him as being upset that the video ended before "the good part".

Meanwhile, President's eldest son Donald Trump Jr took to Twitter to criticize both incidents, which he described as "leftist attacks" directed against Trump supporters.