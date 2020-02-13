Roger Stone sentencing is becoming murkier with the federal judge denying a new trial to US President Donald Trump's confidant. Meanwhile, the US Attorney General William Barr, who us alleged to be working as Trump's yes man, has agreed to testify on behalf of Stone.

Following the withdrawal of four federal prosecutors from Roger Stone case, Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled on Wednesday that she has not acknowledged the withdrawal of the prosecutors. The decision to deny approval to Roger Stone's request for fresh trial in his case was taken last week. But the news broke late on Wednesday, just a day after four prosecutors quit the Roger Stone case after Department of Justice announced that it will reduce the amount of sentencing recommended by the prosecutors.

The prosecutors had recommended at least seven to nine years of jail term to Roger Stone. But soon after that US President Trump tweeted saying that the prison term was "Horrible and very unfair situation." Shortly after this, the Justice Department said it was considering reducing the amount of sentence.

According to CNN, the Department of Justice official said that the department believed the recommendation (of the prosecutors) was extreme and excessive and is grossly disproportionate to Stone's offences. The department filed a revised recommendation and said that Stone will have to serve jail term but the punishment should be far less, though it did not specify the jail term.

Earlier, requesting for a fresh trial, Stone had said that one juror was employed in a division of Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and that as he was part of the probing team, the trial should be conducted freshly.

But the court considered the fact that the juror was not consulted for any opinions. It also stated that the juror was just one of the approximately 1,400 lawyers working at the IRS. It also found that it was not necessary to strike the juror.

Stone's sentencing is due on February 20. He was found guilty in five cases including lying to Congress, tampering of witness and obstructing congressional committee proceeding. The court observed that Stone had misled the Congress during Trump's presidential campaign in 2016.

Attorney General to testify on behalf of Roger Stone

Reports claim that Attorney General William Barr has agreed to testify on behalf of Roger Stone. He is alleged to be working as Trump's yes man. Though officials denied Trump's involvement in Roger Stone case, Trump's tweet congratulating William Barr on taking up the Stone case says otherwise. The tweet read: "Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!"

Accordingly, it is said that Barr will testify to the House judiciary committee on March 31. Democrats wrote to Barr saying that his decision to testify raises grave questions over his leadership of the justice department.