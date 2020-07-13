A New Hampshire radio host 'Karen' who shot her own video of harassing a group of Hispanic workers and making racist comments before sharing it on Facebook Live, has been fired from her job. Dianna Ploss, the former host who worked for WSMN Radio Nashua, can be seen yelling at a group of laborers working along the road near the studio as she walked inside.

The video since then has gone viral but Ploss, supporting her own actions, wrote in another Facebook post: "I'm not backing down." However, she was finally fired from her job following a petition to remove her from the radio's lineup.

Aggression Leads to Downfall

Ploss was walking to her studio in downtown Nashua on Saturday when she saw a group of laborers working along the roadside. She apparently got agitated the moment she heard a Caucasian worker speaking Spanish to his Hispanic colleagues. She started making a video clip as she encountered the workers and went on a tirade yelling at them: "Are you speaking English?"

"Okay it is America. It is America. You should be speaking English," she yelled. She continued her rant questioning the citizenship of the laborers. "English. English. English. Is anybody here illegal? Are these guys illegal?" she can be heard questioning.

At one point Ploss assumed that the workers were working for the state and can be heard saying, "You work for the state, you should be speaking English.' However, the workers finally reply that they work for a private company and not for the state but Ploss can be seen in no mood to stop.

Confronted by a Black Man

Ploss, who is reportedly a Donald Trump supporter, can be then heard delivering a monologue on Communism. "So they have these people out here, who don't speak English, who are putting in this stuff, that tax payers and paying for and look what they're doing. This is Communism. This is Communism," she repeats.

While Ploss continues to yell, a Black man can be seen in the video walking toward her from the other side of the road. He comes and asks Ploss, "Why are you harassing these people? What does speaking the language have to do with anything?"

This further infuriates Ploss, who then turns the camera on herself and shouts, "He's a Black man, and he's going to protect the brown man from this white woman who's practicing white privilege because she happened to walk by and heard this guy talking to all these guys doing this work, in Spanish."

The video went viral in no time. A day later she was fired from her job following a petition calling for her to be removed from the WSMN Radio Lineup. The petition gained 9,500 signatures. "Dianna Ploss is no longer associated or affiliated in any way with WSMN or Bartis-Russell Broadcasting, LLC. We at WSMN value freedom of speech, freedom of expression and assembly. We will not tolerate discrimination, racism or hatred," the radio station said.