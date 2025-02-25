New Hampshire Grocery Store Employee Arrested After Police Find Footage of Her Urinating on Produce

A New Hampshire woman was arrested on Friday after police found footage of her urinating on food products at the grocery store where she was employed in a trove of online videos documenting similar disgusting acts dating back four years.

Kelli Tedford, 23, allegedly contaminated several food products at Monadnock Food Co-op in New Hampshire with her urine, which cost the grocery store roughly $1,500 in cleaning expenses and costs to replace the tainted products, the Keene Police Department said in a press release.

The grocery store also had to issue a recall for its organic quinoa, cornmeal, polenta, coconut shreds, and raw walnuts after Tedford allegedly relieved herself on the products.

It wasn't the first time Tedford had urinated in a public place – it was a hobby for the young grocery store employee. Police found multiple videos Tedford herself posted online showing her peeing on produce, surfaces, and other objects at the grocery store. The oldest videos date back to 2021.

After reviewing the videos, police surmised that Tedford likely tormented not only the grocery store but a slew of nearby communities with her disturbing delinquency. Tedford was released on her own recognizance and is set to appear for an arraignment on April 7.

Police have launched an investigation with additional criminal charges possible in the future. So far, she has only been charged with felony criminal mischief.