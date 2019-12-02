We've put together a list of five most interesting apps on the Google Play Store this week, including an app that reads out articles to you, a new game from Zeptolab, and a Facebook survey app that rewards you money for participation so let's get started.

Dark Mode

The Dark Mode app is an easy-to-use app that allows you to enable dark mode on devices that do not have the option available in the system settings. It supports all apps that have a dark theme available, including Google Chrome, Google Play and Instagram and will work on all devices that have dark mode enabled by the phone manufacturer.

Playpost: Listen to articles

This app keeps you updated with the latest news but instead of reading the news you can listen to articles like a podcast or an audiobook. This app can be used on your commute to work, while working out in the gym, or while cooking or performing any other tasks. The app supports 28 languages in 240 high-quality voices (you can choose the one you like) and also reads out stories, blog posts and other content of your choice.

There is support for offline use as well so you don't have to worry about network coverage while using the app. Although the app is free to download, you'll have to purchase a subscription if you want to enjoy more than 30 minutes of reading every month.

Om Nom: Merge

This is the latest game from "Cut the Rope" makers Zeptolab and the cute green monster from the popular franchise is back for a free-to-download idle-tapper style RPG. You start off with just Om Nom and slowly collect characters and merge them as you create a powerful mini army of fruit-eating monsters to help you save the magic forest.

Facebook Viewpoints

Facebook Viewpoints is a survey app that awards you points for participation. So if you don't have a problem sharing information like your name, email, country of residence date of birth, and gender with Facebook, a company notorious for selling user data, you can download the app for free on Google's app marketplace.

The Viewpoints app retrieves the above information using your Facebook account, which is the only login method available. Once you've logged in, you will be invited to "programs," which are surveys that award a specific number of points for each completed survey. The app is currently only available to users in the U.S. but the company has plans to expand the program to other countries next year.

GRID Autosport

GRID Autosport is a premium racing game from Feral Interactive. The mobile version of the game has been in existence since 2017 but only for iOS devices but last week marked the first time that Android users got in on the racing action. The game is available for a one-time purchase price of $9.99 with no in-app transactions. The graphics are great and so are the controls and handling mechanics.

The game includes more than 100 cars, over 100 tracks, multiple control schemes and difficult options to choose from. It is only compatible with select devices and you can check if your device is supported by looking up the list of supported devices in the app's description.