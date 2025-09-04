Nevada Deputy District Attorney Arrested for Performing Lewd Acts with Woman at Casino

Washoe County Deputy DA Kenneth Ching was arrested over the weekend for performing lewd acts with a woman at a Reno casino.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by KOLO TV, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to The Peppermill at around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 30 on reports of two people who had been caught having sex in public.

Officers Found Ching with the Zipper to His Shorts Down



When officers arrived and questioned Ching, he offered no comment and refused to speak any further with them. According to court documents, responding officers said that the zipper to Ching's shorts were down when they arrived.

An unidentified woman then told RPD officers that she and Ching met at Chapel Tavern. She says Ching then suggested they get a room at The Peppermill, but that she did not want to get a room with him.

She said that when the pair were in the casino, she got her dress wet, and Ching took her to the bathroom and started fondling her. She and Ching then went to look for her friend but returned to the seating area when they were unable to find her.

Witnesses Reported Ching Had His Pants Pulled Down with Woman Pinned to the Door, Thrusting His Hips in a Sexual Manner

Just before 1:00 a.m., a cocktail server reported that Ching and the woman were performing "excessive indecent exposure". The server looked over to the table they were seated at and reported that Ching was doing "indecent things".

Peppermill security located Ching at the entrance to the valet area. Witnesses reported that Ching had pulled his pants down to perform "lewd acts" in front of the valet doors, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police say that security camera footage shows a woman pinned to the door inside the casino and Ching with his shorts and underwear pulled down, thrusting his hips in a sexual manner. They also say the public could be seen walking past the two and observing what they were doing.

Ching was charged with open and gross lewdness on August 30. While information on the case is limited, what is known is that Ching has been released on his own recognizance pending his arraignment hearing scheduled for next Tuesday, as per KOLO TV. The case has been handed over to the Carson City District Attorney to avoid a conflict of interest

Ching Placed on Administrative Leave

The Washoe County DA's Office in a statement that reads, "We are aware of the matter and take it very seriously. Mr. Ching has been placed on administrative leave, and the criminal case has been referred to the Carson City District Attorney's Office for all prosecution purposes. Out of respect for the process, we have no further comment at this time," a statement obtained by News 3 LV.