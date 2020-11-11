A video of an NBC News reporter cursing while appearing to receive what many believe was oral sex during a live cable news segment is being widely circulated on social media.

NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian was caught in the embarrassing situation during an interview on MSNBC with anchor Craig Melvin, discussing the delays in the transition of power from President Donald Trump's administration and President-elect Joe Biden's team.

'Getting Head on National Television'

"Ken Dilanian has some new reporting on something that we talked about at the top of the hour: How the Trump administration is handling the transition with the incoming Biden team, or not handling we should say, to a certain extent," Melvin said.

"This time it involves our intelligence community. Ken, what have you learned sir?" Melvin asked, while on a split screen with Dilanian, who was making a remote appearance on MSNBC from his living room.

"Oh, shit, f**k," Dilanian responds into the hot mic. The camera then immediately cuts back to Melvin who then tries to do some damage control. "OK, I think we lost Ken for a second. We'll try to get him back there," he says before the segment ends.

The video clip has now gone viral on Twitter with users convinced that the manner in which Dilanian keeps looking down towards his crotch area repeatedly and the way he sultrily whispered the F-word, the NBC News reporter was getting a blowjob on national television.

"Bro getting head on national television," Twitter user @Mufaa6 captioned the video clip. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Dilanian Apologizes Citing 'Technical Difficulties'

Dilanian later tweeted an apology for using profane language on air claiming he was experiencing some "technical difficulties.

So sorry for the profanity I used on air last hour," he wrote. "I was experiencing some technical difficulties and mistakenly hung up on the control room, though my mic still was on. Perils of playing producer, cameraman and tech support all at the same time from home."