Netflix
Netflix Pixabay

If you are tired of searching for new, exciting and mindblowing shows, then here is the good news. One of the most popular media service providers, Netflix has planned a bunch of surprises for its users in November as it released the release dates of Netflix original shows.

Here is the complete list of upcoming Netflix shows:

November 1: American Son
The story is based on the broadway play of the same name in which parents seek answers regarding their missing boy.

November 1: Hache
Inspired by the real incidents, the Spanish thriller series 'Hache' is the story of a woman called Helena, catapulted to the heroin trafficking business.

November 1: Queer Eye: We're in Japan!
Queer Eye is coming up with a special mini-series. In this new season, the Fab 5 will be flying to Japan to help more people.

November 1: The King
The drama is a story of a boy who is crowned king after his father's death. Originally, it's a part of Shakespeare's plays.

November 8: Busted (Season 2)
It is a Korean and Japanese reality series which has gone down a treat with Netflix across the globe.

November 15: Earthquake Bird
It is a mystery drama. A big cast is lined up for this title including Oscar winner Alicia Vikander who is hot off her appearance on Tomb Raiders.

November 15: Klaus (2019)
This is one of the first Christmas movies to debut on Netflix in 2019 is the animated title, Klaus.

November 15: Llama Llama (Season 2)
This animated children series reportedly scheduled to return on November 15th.

November 15: The toy that made us (Season 3)
This docu-series looks back at the golden age of toys and collectable returns with nostalgic goodness.

November 17: The crown (Season 3)
In this new season, Oscar winner Olivia Colman will be featured as Queen Elizabeth. Many new characters will be introduced and many well-known actors such as Helena Bonham Carter and Gillian Anderson will be seen as the new members of Crown's family.

November 22: High Seas (Season 2)
Spanish Drama 'High Seas' had sailed in Season 1 and remains to be seen what happens next.

November 27: The Irishman
The Irishman, directed by Martin Scorsese includes a few big names. The fans of the crime drama series will see the life story of Frank Sheeran.

Here are some other shows which are waiting for a release date confirmation

The Chosen One (Season 2)
A Little Bit Pregnant
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (volume 5)
A Christmas Prince
The Witcher
Narcos: Mexico season 2
Bojack Horseman season 6
Insatiable season 2
The Last Kingdom season 4
The spy
Selena The series
The wave