If you are tired of searching for new, exciting and mindblowing shows, then here is the good news. One of the most popular media service providers, Netflix has planned a bunch of surprises for its users in November as it released the release dates of Netflix original shows.

Here is the complete list of upcoming Netflix shows:

November 1: American Son

The story is based on the broadway play of the same name in which parents seek answers regarding their missing boy.

November 1: Hache

Inspired by the real incidents, the Spanish thriller series 'Hache' is the story of a woman called Helena, catapulted to the heroin trafficking business.

November 1: Queer Eye: We're in Japan!

Queer Eye is coming up with a special mini-series. In this new season, the Fab 5 will be flying to Japan to help more people.

November 1: The King

The drama is a story of a boy who is crowned king after his father's death. Originally, it's a part of Shakespeare's plays.

November 8: Busted (Season 2)

It is a Korean and Japanese reality series which has gone down a treat with Netflix across the globe.

November 15: Earthquake Bird

It is a mystery drama. A big cast is lined up for this title including Oscar winner Alicia Vikander who is hot off her appearance on Tomb Raiders.

November 15: Klaus (2019)

This is one of the first Christmas movies to debut on Netflix in 2019 is the animated title, Klaus.

November 15: Llama Llama (Season 2)

This animated children series reportedly scheduled to return on November 15th.

November 15: The toy that made us (Season 3)

This docu-series looks back at the golden age of toys and collectable returns with nostalgic goodness.

November 17: The crown (Season 3)

In this new season, Oscar winner Olivia Colman will be featured as Queen Elizabeth. Many new characters will be introduced and many well-known actors such as Helena Bonham Carter and Gillian Anderson will be seen as the new members of Crown's family.

November 22: High Seas (Season 2)

Spanish Drama 'High Seas' had sailed in Season 1 and remains to be seen what happens next.

November 27: The Irishman

The Irishman, directed by Martin Scorsese includes a few big names. The fans of the crime drama series will see the life story of Frank Sheeran.

Here are some other shows which are waiting for a release date confirmation

The Chosen One (Season 2)

A Little Bit Pregnant

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (volume 5)

A Christmas Prince

The Witcher

Narcos: Mexico season 2

Bojack Horseman season 6

Insatiable season 2

The Last Kingdom season 4

The spy

Selena The series

The wave