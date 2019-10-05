If you are tired of searching for new, exciting and mindblowing shows, then here is the good news. One of the most popular media service providers, Netflix has planned a bunch of surprises for its users in November as it released the release dates of Netflix original shows.
Here is the complete list of upcoming Netflix shows:
November 1: American Son
The story is based on the broadway play of the same name in which parents seek answers regarding their missing boy.
November 1: Hache
Inspired by the real incidents, the Spanish thriller series 'Hache' is the story of a woman called Helena, catapulted to the heroin trafficking business.
November 1: Queer Eye: We're in Japan!
Queer Eye is coming up with a special mini-series. In this new season, the Fab 5 will be flying to Japan to help more people.
November 1: The King
The drama is a story of a boy who is crowned king after his father's death. Originally, it's a part of Shakespeare's plays.
November 8: Busted (Season 2)
It is a Korean and Japanese reality series which has gone down a treat with Netflix across the globe.
November 15: Earthquake Bird
It is a mystery drama. A big cast is lined up for this title including Oscar winner Alicia Vikander who is hot off her appearance on Tomb Raiders.
November 15: Klaus (2019)
This is one of the first Christmas movies to debut on Netflix in 2019 is the animated title, Klaus.
November 15: Llama Llama (Season 2)
This animated children series reportedly scheduled to return on November 15th.
November 15: The toy that made us (Season 3)
This docu-series looks back at the golden age of toys and collectable returns with nostalgic goodness.
November 17: The crown (Season 3)
In this new season, Oscar winner Olivia Colman will be featured as Queen Elizabeth. Many new characters will be introduced and many well-known actors such as Helena Bonham Carter and Gillian Anderson will be seen as the new members of Crown's family.
November 22: High Seas (Season 2)
Spanish Drama 'High Seas' had sailed in Season 1 and remains to be seen what happens next.
November 27: The Irishman
The Irishman, directed by Martin Scorsese includes a few big names. The fans of the crime drama series will see the life story of Frank Sheeran.
Here are some other shows which are waiting for a release date confirmation
The Chosen One (Season 2)
A Little Bit Pregnant
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (volume 5)
A Christmas Prince
The Witcher
Narcos: Mexico season 2
Bojack Horseman season 6
Insatiable season 2
The Last Kingdom season 4
The spy
Selena The series
The wave