The Punisher was one of the ill-fated Marvel shows that were unfortunately axed by Netflix after two seasons. But even post-cancellation, MCU fans have made their concerns heard and are hoping for Marvel Studios to revive the character once again. fortunately, even Star Jon Bernthal is enthusiastic about the thought of returning to the role.

The Marvel and Netflix deal which resulted in some of the best individual series like Daredevil, The Punisher and Jessica Jones didn't last long as the two company's split resulted in the disastrous axing of all Marvel-Netflix made series.

The dealbreaker for both companies were numerous reasons but it left Marvel's hands tied up. Due to contractual obligations, Disney won't be allowed to revive the series made with Netflix or even bring those heroes back for other shows or films for two years. But nonetheless, Jon Bernthal still holds the role dear to him.

Speaking to EW, The Punisher star said, "Frank Castle is 100 percent in my bones and in my heart." He went on to note how the character has connected with others in the society like law enforcement, military community and the comic book audience. "being a part of that I revere and I'm enormously grateful for,' said Bernthal.

Bernthal's desire to reprise the R-rated Marvel character only begs the question if he has a chance at returning for a Disney plus series in the future. Speculations continue to be rampant on if the Netflix-Marvel characters can find a future at MCU. But the star is only bothered about offering the best story for fans and doing justice to the character's arc.

"For me, with Frank, it's really not whether we do it again or not, or whether I play him again or not, it's about doing it right," he admits. "I just care so much about getting him right, and that's kind of where it begins and ends with me. I just give want to give the folks whom he means so much to the Frank Castle that they deserve. That's sort of where I'm at with it. I love Frank. I always have, I always will."

Disney/Marvel Studios have already clarified that R-rated Marvel properties will have a home at MCU. There are rumours that another Deadpool project is in development as well. But MCU boss Kevin Feige won't be able to greenlight the use of The Punisher until 2021 or later.