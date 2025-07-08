Netanyahu Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize at White House Meeting as Leaders Discuss Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he has nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, handing him a copy of the letter he has submitted to the committee that awards the prestigious honor. "I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize committee," Netanyahu told Trump at the White House.

"It's the nomination of you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved. And you should get it," Netanyahu added before leaning over the table that separated the U.S. and Israeli delegations and personally presenting the nomination letter to Trump. Netanyahu's gesture ostensibly took the U.S. president by surprise.

Netanyahu's Gift to Trump

"This I didn't know," a surprised Trump said as he read through the nomination. "Well, thank you very much. Coming from you, in particular, this is very meaningful. Thank you very much."

Trump had already been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) for his role in negotiating a cease-fire between Israel and Iran, effectively bringing an end to the 12-day conflict between the two countries.

In his letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Carter praised Trump for his "extraordinary and historic role in brokering an end to the armed conflict between Israel and Iran and preventing the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet."

Trump welcomed Netanyahu to the White House for high-level discussions, followed by a private dinner between the two leaders.

While both the Trump administration and Netanyahu's delegation were expected to talk about the future of Gaza and the potential normalization of ties between Israel and Arab nations, few details emerged about any concrete progress on those issues.

"I think our teams together make an extraordinary combination to meet challenges and seize opportunities," Netanyahu said ahead of dinner with Trump.

"But the president has already realized a great opportunity to forge the Abraham Accords. He's forging peace as we speak, and one country and one region after the other."

A Special Meeting

Netanyahu held a lengthy meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Blair House, the president's guest house, but no summary of their discussion was released to the public. Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, also sat down with the Israeli prime minister, though details of their conversation were likewise kept under wraps.

Trump has been encouraging Netanyahu to secure a cease-fire deal with Hamas — one that would also lead to the release of hostages still held by the militant group in Gaza.

However, Netanyahu has remained firm, saying that Israel will not agree to any deal that allows Hamas to continue operating in Gaza — a major obstacle in bringing the conflict to an end.

He recently announced that his negotiating team, currently in talks with mediators in Qatar, has been instructed to reach a deal based on that condition.

Netanyahu has also claimed that the Israeli military should maintain a long-term presence in Gaza, with governing responsibilities eventually handed over to local leaders who have no affiliations with Hamas or the Palestinian Authority, which currently controls the West Bank.

Meanwhile, early Monday, Israeli forces launched airstrikes against Houthi-controlled ports and infrastructure in Yemen. In retaliation, the Houthis fired missiles toward Israel.

While Netanyahu was visiting the White House, reports emerged of a security incident in Gaza that resulted in Israeli Defense Force casualties. Despite this, Trump expressed confidence that the event would not derail ongoing efforts toward a cease-fire.