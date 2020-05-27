A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood on Tuesday night, May 26. According to police, the child was inside a home on the 5900 block of North 20th Street just before 10 p.m. when he was killed.

The boy died from a gunshot wound to the face and was rushed to the Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Was Death Accidental?

Police have not yet released any information on what led to the shooting and have not been able to recover the weapon from the residence. Also, it is not clear whether he was shot by someone or if he shot himself. However, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said late Tuesday night that the boy was found dead in the rear bedroom of the house and there was "evidence to believe that there might be some negligence" involved.

The boy's family members and everyone else who were inside the home at the time of the incident are being questioned by police. According to Outlaw, there were family members, including an adult, inside the home when the shooting took place. No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is on.

Police has not yet released the identities of the victim or family members of the victim and urged anybody with information related to the shooting to come forward. People with information can reach out to law enforcement by calling 215-686-TIPS.

Quadruple Shooting

The incident was reported around the same time a quadruple shooting occurred in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night. A gunman shot four people in the Fairhill region of Philadelphia. Three of the victims were taken to Temple University Hospital while a fourth victim showed up at the hospital later. Their condition is not yet known.

It's not known if both shootings are related. No arrests have been made in the quadruple shooting as well and police have not released descriptions of any suspects.