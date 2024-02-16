Nebraska Woman Stabs Guests After They Complained About How Dirty Her House was

A Nebraska woman, in a fit of rage, stabbed her friends after one of them commented on her home's untidiness as her two children watched in horror.

According to an incident report from the Lincoln Police Department, and an arrested affidavit, obtained by KOLN, officers responded to a 911 call shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Guests Commented on the Home's Cleanliness Since There were Children in the House

When they arrived, two witnesses said that 24-year-old Tatiana Iniguez attacked them after they commented on her home's untidiness. The women said that they commented on the home's cleanliness since there were four young children present-the homeowner had two children and one of the women also had two children.

During the interaction, Iniguez attacked one of the women and choked her, according to the arrest affidavit. The other woman stepped in to intervene, and police said that Iniguez began punching her in the head.

Iniguez's Home was Filthy, Strewn with 'Dog Feces' and 'Dead Mice'

After one of the victims managed to separate Iniguez and the other victim, the 24-year-old woman allegedly grabbed a knife and began attacking her while threatening to kill her. Police said that Iniguez managed to stab one of the victims below her eye.

Authorities observed a one and a half inch laceration below the woman's right eye, as well as defensive wounds on her hands. In the incident report, an officer noted that Iniguez's home was "unsanitary" and contained "an extreme amount of dog feces in the basement and dead mice."

Iniguez was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony. She is due back in court on March 14.