Nebraska Teen Fatally Shoots Older Brother on Christmas Eve After Mistaking Him for Intruder

A 20-year-old Nebraska man is dead and his 16-year-old brother is in custody following an early Christmas Eve tragedy that police say was the result of mistaken identity.

Lincoln Police responded to the Bridgeport Apartments around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday following reports of shots fired, KOLN reports. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside the apartment. He was rushed to a hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

Teen Feared for His Safety After Being Attacked in a Parking Lot Few Days Earlier

Officers learned the victim and his 16-year-old brother had arrived at the apartment together but in separate vehicles. Police Capt. Ben Miller says the 16-year-old told police he saw a man dressed in dark clothing while walking up to the building. The teen said he feared for his safety after being jumped in a parking lot the week before.

The 16-year-old fired multiple shots at the unknown person, who he later realized was his brother, striking and killing him. The teen is facing charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police say both brothers were in possession of firearms. The victim's gun was also recovered at the scene.

The names of those involved have not been released by police. Investigators continue to interview witnesses and secure the scene. Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.