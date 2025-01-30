Nebraska Principal Found Dead in Nevada Amid Investigation That He Inappropriately Touched Student

A principal in western Nebraska was found dead in Nevada amid an investigation into sexual abuse at the school.

As reported by KLKN, On Jan. 20, the Logan County Sheriff's Department received a report from a concerned parent at Stapleton Public Schools.

Principal was Being Investigated for Making Sexual Advances on a Student in a Secluded Area of the School

The parent reported that a student had been "inappropriately" touched by Stapleton High School's principal and athletic director, Jeremiah Johnson, according to a joint press release from Logan County authorities.

It happened in a secluded area, leading investigators to think that Johnson was trying to make a "sexual advance" on the student, authorities said. Johnson made "physical" contact with the student, who eventually got away from the principal, according to the press release.

The investigation led County Attorney Andrew Van Velson to file criminal charges against Johnson for second-degree sexual abuse by a school employee and the seizure of his electronic devices.

Johnson Found Dead in Nevada Hotel Room

Authorities sought a warrant as law enforcement in Nevada found Johnson's vehicle at a hotel. Once the warrant was issued, law enforcement went into Johnson's hotel room and found him dead, authorities said. The cause of death is not yet known. The warrant and charges have since been dismissed.

A GoFundMe page had been set up for Johnson to help his family bring his body back to Nebraska from Nevada. The fundraiser, which amassed $7,450 in donations, has stopped accepting donations as of print.