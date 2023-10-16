Nebraska Mortuary Worker Accused of Having Sex with Life-Sized Sex Doll at Deceased Person's Home

A mortuary employee in Nebraska is facing multiple criminal charges after he allegedly "tampered" with a life-sized sex doll at the home of a deceased person, WOWT-TV reports.

Authorities allege that on October 6, Ryan Smith was removing a dead body from a residence at Rock Creek Apartments in Papillion when he came across the human-sized sex doll inside the unit.

Property Manager Declined Smith's Request to Take Sex Doll for 'Biopsy,' Then Heard Sounds Coming from the House

Even though the death was from natural causes, the 41-year-old Smith reportedly contacted the apartment's property manager and said the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office requested that he retrieve the sex doll for "a biopsy," according to court records obtained by WOWT-TV.

The manager declined the request, but he reported to authorities that he later heard noises emanating from the deceased person's unit, which had been secured with a deadbolt and chain. The manager says he saw Smith exiting the unit appearing "disheveled."

Smith at some point told the property manager he would return with a warrant to take the doll, prompting the manager to call police. Authorities examined the deceased person's apartment and, based on photographs that had been taken previously of the scene, determined that objects inside the unit had been moved.

Investigators Collected DNA Samples from the Doll

Smith has been charged with burglary, criminal trespassing and tampering with physical evidence, according to WOWT-TV, citing court documents. Investigators collected DNA samples from the doll, and Smith could face more charges depending on the results of the tests.

Justin Dalton, who owns Mid America First Call, Smith's employer, issued a statement that Dalton was off the clock during the alleged incident and that he has been fired.