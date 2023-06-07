Nebraska Man Kills Wife, Man she Just Started Dating, Then Turns Gun on Himself Just 72 Days After The Wedding

A husband killed his wife and a man she was pursuing a romantic relationship with before turning the gun on himself just 72 days after they newlyweds tied the knot at the Lancaster County courthouse in Nebraska.

Authorities believe that Rex Goodell, 26, traveled on June 4 from Lincoln to Grand Island, around an hour-and-a-half away, and shot Emily Goodell, 23, and Hayes Morgheim, also 23, at a home belonging to Morgheim's mother.

Rex Tracked Emily's Phone to Morgheim's Mother's Home

The Grand Island Independent reported that the shooting took place in the early hours of that Sunday morning after Rex tracked Emily, potentially through her phone, to the Morgheim residence.

The outlet reported that Morgheim met Emily online and that the two had only gone out on a couple of dates before he drove to her Lincoln home, at her request, the Saturday night before the slayings. Emily had reportedly told Hayes she didn't feel safe at home with Rex, so the new boyfriend picked her up and drove her to his mother's home.

Emily's relationship with Hayes was so new that the first time his mom and his mom's fiancÃ© met Emily was the night before they were killed, the report said.

After Rex arrived at the home, he repeatedly shot Hayes outside the residence. That was around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. Goodell then "kicked" his way into the residence to find Emily, where he shot and killed her, the report said.

The harrowing report said that Rex Goodell, described as "yelling and raising all hell," took his own life upon the realization that police were closing in.

Rex Described Emily as His 'Rock,' 'Soulmate,' 'Partner-in-Crime' on Facebook

On Facebook, Rex Goodell said he was a "Husband and Father of 2 wonderful kids, 2 cats, American Staffordshire Terrier and Chocolate Lab." The page is filled with posts expressing his appreciation for Emily Goodell.

"Moms are never fully appreciated. I certainly recognize these moments though and are so thankful for my kids to have such a wonderful mother!!!" he wrote as recently April 14, sharing a photo of Emily and their children.

In July 2022, Rex referred to himself as the "Clyde to her Bonnie" while referencing the "crazy, bumpy, and adventurous roads" they'd traveled together. He asserted that Emily was his soulmate while winking that she was also his "hell."

Hayes Morgheim's obituary said that his wake will be held Friday and a celebration of life will follow on Saturday morning in Grand Island.