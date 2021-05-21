Is NCT's Haechan Secretly Dating ITZY's Ryujin?

For over a month, there have been rumours about NCT's Haechan and ITZY's Ryujin sharing a special friendship. Now, those speculations are gaining momentum after the former was apparently caught following the latter on Vlive during a live chat.
During a live, the fans have noticed Haechan following NCT and ITZY after he accidentally exposed his iPad screen. This came like a bolt from the blue and triggered the rumours of him dating Ryujin.
Netizens wondered why Haechan is only following on Ryujin on vLive and not other artists. Some fans claim that there is something really cooking between Haechan and Ryujin.
In the last few months, a section of netizens has been speculating about his affair. From Bluetooth headphones to phone cases, they found the idols owing similar items. There were also speculations of Haechan presenting a necklace, but it turned out to be a false rumour.
So, what do the netizens say about the latest rumours of Haechan and Ryujin?
ITZY's Yeji Dating SF9's Youngbin
A photo circulating on social media has sparked off rumours of ITZY's Yeji and SF9's Youngbin. Actually, a picture of a boy and girl in the airport triggered the dating speculations. The photo had strong resemblances to Youngbin.