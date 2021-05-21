Is NCT's Haechan Secretly Dating ITZY's Ryujin?

For over a month, there have been rumours about NCT's Haechan and ITZY's Ryujin sharing a special friendship. Now, those speculations are gaining momentum after the former was apparently caught following the latter on Vlive during a live chat.

During a live, the fans have noticed Haechan following NCT and ITZY after he accidentally exposed his iPad screen. This came like a bolt from the blue and triggered the rumours of him dating Ryujin.

Netizens wondered why Haechan is only following on Ryujin on vLive and not other artists. Some fans claim that there is something really cooking between Haechan and Ryujin.

In the last few months, a section of netizens has been speculating about his affair. From Bluetooth headphones to phone cases, they found the idols owing similar items. There were also speculations of Haechan presenting a necklace, but it turned out to be a false rumour.

So, what do the netizens say about the latest rumours of Haechan and Ryujin?

floppity: Y'all saw it to right. Haechan vlive account is following itzy. The fact that haechan was spotted in tiffanny n co last time and bought a necklace, then ryujin was wearing it when she did the fancall. At this point im not even surprise if they're dating or else.

We don't know that 'much' about our kpop idols, at first i didn't know what to do bout this thing but so far i think i can take it rasionally. They can date anyone and keep it a secret. Remember, we're just a fans and idols need their privacy too.

I'm truly sorry for the statement i said about ryujin's necklace. Markhyuck went to tiffany&co in april but ryujin wore that necklace since feb. But the fact that haechan's vlive acc following itzy is real. You can see it yourself in his last minute live. Support their friendship karina simp: how does haechan playing an itzy song on vlive means he's dating ryujin?? Loudly crying face make it make sense to me. how did people even come to that wtf pillow fort: I literally don't care if they date (Haechan Ryujin couple would actually be kinda cute) but everyone is forgetting that JYP groups have a 3 year dating ban the first years of debut. Itzy are not allowed to date till 2022.

That doesn't really stop them from secret, secret dating but I doubt they would really risk it if they had to not only worry about the fans but the company finding out. mothcio: how does haechan following itzy on vlive means he's dating?? Loudly crying face does me follow jaemin on ig makes me he's gf?? y a VChopsticks7DREAM: GUYS DIDN'T WE ALR KNOW THAT HAECHAN IS BESTIES W ITZY WHY Y'ALL ACTING SURPRISED LMAO Mo Li: Are you saying that haechan just followed itzy on vlive and it suddenly sparks dating rumor?Face with tears of joy privacy jiguem, Mark is shaking Sneezing face hindi nalang mag follow uy haechan's forehead: he accidentally opened itzy's vlive profile thing i think Loudly crying face so now they're spreading rumors about ryun!n and ha3chan dating Loudly crying face Kenji: If Haechan and Ryujin are dating because Haechan followed Itzy, then me and Straykids are dating periodt.Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes eda: but really there is no correlation between haechan following itzy and haechan dating ryujin tho

