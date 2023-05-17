NC Substitute Teacher Arrested for Asking Students to Send Her Videos of Them Engaging in Sexually Explicit Activities, Taking Minors to Hotel Room

A Cumberland County Schools substitute teacher who has since been fired by the school district was arrested Tuesday on allegations she asked two students to engage in sexually explicit activities and took four minors to a hotel twice without their parents' knowledge, according to court documents.

La'Kisha Renee Davis, 46 is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with students and eight counts of felonious restraint, according to the arrest warrant.



Davis Asked Student to Send Video of Her Kissing Her Boyfriend, Told Another to Mimic Performing Oral Sex on Ice Cube

The warrant states alleged offenses, involving four children ages 13 and 14, took place in January and February. Davis is accused of asking one student to send her a video of the child kissing her boyfriend. After the girl sent the video, Davis allegedly "provided feedback on how to kiss her boyfriend correctly," the warrant states.

Davis is also alleged to have asked another student to mimic performing oral sex on an ice cube while Davis watched, according to the warrant. Furthermore, Davis is accused of taking four minors to a hotel without the knowledge of their parents on Feb. 17 and the weekend of Feb. 24, the warrant states. "The minor victims were made to lie to their parents about their activities for the days they were taken to the hotel," the warrant says.

Davis reportedly was fired by Cumberland County Schools because of the allegations, according to the bail worksheet. She was arrested at her home at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the arrest report states.

Cumberland County Schools Releases Statement

Cumberland County Schools said Davis was a substitute teacher and volunteer coach and most recently worked as a substitute at New Century International Middle School (NCIMS). She did volunteer work as a non-faculty volunteer coach at NCIMS for the pep squad.

Davis first worked with the school system as a substitute in September 2014 and her employment ended March 6, a school district spokesperson said.

"We take this matter very seriously, as our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and staff," Cumberland County Schools said in a statement to ABC11. "As a part of regular procedures, Cumberland County Schools conducts extensive background checks on all employees. When the allegations were brought to our attention, we immediately reported them to law enforcement."

"This individual is no longer employed by the school system as a substitute teacher or volunteer coach. District officials will continue to cooperate with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office as they lead this investigation," the statement continued.

Davis is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center. She was given a $75,000.00 secured Bond.