Dominican singer-songwriter Natti Natasha seems to be the flavour of this New Year. The American bombshell has recently shared a sexy photo in a black bikini while she stands drenched in water on a beach. The singer known for having given some of the superhit songs in 2019 shared the post with a Spanish caption that says, "Mi Top 5 de fin de año! Cual es tu top 5". Well, you can figure out what the American diva said if you understand Spanish.

Just like everyone else, Natti Natasha is also saying goodbye to 2019 in a unique style. She recently dazzled Daddy Yankee with her erotic dance and now dropped this surprise treat for her fans on Instagram. Celebrating and welcoming the year 2020, the Sin Pijama singer has received more than a million likes on her Instagram post.

Natasha recently turned 33

Natti Natasha recently turned 33 and the diva released her debut studio album ilumiNATTI, which is known to comprise of fully charged empowering tracks. The diva had even stepped into the shoes of a judge for Daddy Yankee's reality show Reina de la Canción for Univision.

Natti has also topped the year-end chart becoming the second Top Latin Female Artist, according to Billboard. Welcoming the New Year 2020 and wishing her fans through her social media account, Natti posted a picture of hers in which she wore a two-piece golden dress looking smoking hot.

The 33-year-old Dominican singer has given some of the major hits like La Mejor, Oh Daddy, Me Gusta, Criminal and El Bano with Enrique Iglesias. Her song Sim Pijama, which is a collaboration with singer Becky G has taken female fans into a frenzy. Well, Natti is not just a singer, but much more and if you want to get all the latest updates about the diva than check out her Instagram account.