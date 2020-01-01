British bombshell Demi Rose has once again taken the internet by storm with her sizzling looks and sexy photos. Celebrating the New year, the diva posted a photo in which she is wearing a sexy metallic outfit. The photo was posted along with a message to wish her fan followers through her official Instagram.

Demi Rose is known for a curvy figure and she loves flaunting it. In most of her pictures on her official Instagram, Demi has posted some of the hottest and sexiest photos ever that make the eyes pop. The photos from her Thailand trip were a treat to her fans which also went viral on the internet.

Wishing her fan followers and speaking up about her stints in 2019, Demi Rose on her official Instagram wrote: "Coming into 2020 like...Wow-what a year. It definitely has been the hardest year of my life but also the best year of my life. I'm proud of myself for getting through the hurdles I've faced and the growth that I've experienced. I'm ready to say goodbye to 2019 and I'm SO excited for what's to come in this new year. I wish you all an amazing 2020 filled with lots of blessings and love. Thank you for all your support, always. Love you guys!"

Earlier, Demi had shared a photo in a yellow bikini, which received nearly a million likes on Instagram. Posting the photo on her social media handle, the wrote a caption that says: "Watching a baby turtle hatch and setting it free is my new favorite thing. Can't cope with how cute today was". This also means Demi Rose has a soft corner for animals.

So if you are a fan of Demi Rose and want to know more about her, one thing you must do is check out her Instagram account. Demi is surely one model that loves to keep her fans updated about her life.