This year's National Day Parade (NDP) will be held at Padang on Friday, August 9, which is likely to be a spectacular event but this time it will be under enhanced security under the Public Order Act, said the police.

As declared by the authorities, strict security measures will be imposed at Padang, which has been designated a special event place and entails special security checks on that day.

In a statement, police added a list of some items, which will be prohibited within the special security zone, including explosives, loudhailers and firearms. The police will also conduct checks on the public for such items within the event area.

It should be noted that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as drones are also prohibited within the NDP area. It will be an offence if someone brings any kind of UAVs without a valid permit to fly it.

The police made it clear that if any member of the public overlooks the orders at the special event area or fly UAV illegally, then they will be liable to face a jail term up to 12 months, a maximum fine of $20,000, or both and those prohibited items will be seized.

Before conducting any public assembly or procession, indoors or outdoors at the special security zone, people should apply for the permits from the police.

Police will be entitled to conduct special search operations and screening of all the visitors and vehicles entering the parade area. The officials can also refuse the entry or ask a person to leave the area in case of any security threat, said a statement.