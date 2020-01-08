The Diaz brothers are perhaps the biggest proponents of anti-doping in the entire UFC, and it took shocked the entire MMA world when it was announced that Nate Diaz has failed a drug test right before his match against Jorge Masvidal for the inaugural BMF title fight.

Aside from their fondness for marijuana, Nate and his brother Nick, are well known for their healthy eating habits and strict avoidance of artificial performance enhancers and steroids. Nate even went as far as to say once, that excepting him, everybody in MMA was on steroids in some form or another.

Diaz Failed Drug Test After Testing Positive For A Banned Substance Called SARM

In 2019, the United States Anti-Doping Administration (USADA) ruled that Diaz had failed his pre-match drug test on account of testing positive for trace amounts of a banned substance called SARM or Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators.

This substance belongs to a classification of remedial compounds that work similar to anabolic agents, but lack the side effects that go with conventional steroids. After failing the test, Diaz vehemently denied any wrongdoing and demanded that the UFC president Dana White and USADA clear his name

Diaz's Own Line Of Supplements Could Have Caused Him To Fail The USADA Drug Test

While most of the MMA world has been perplexed about what happened, a twitter user with the handle @dimspace did some digging into the unusual incident and discovered that Diaz could have failed the drug test because of a line of supplements from a company that he owns.

"Plant Man" a brand of supplements manufactured by Game Up, which is owned by Diaz himself, apparently already had an entry into USADA's High Risk List, because of testing positive for lgd-4033, ostarine, and methasterone. This could be a first in the UFC, where a fighter tests positive after taking faulty supplements that were manufactured by his own company.