A Serbian model has claimed she was offered $90,000 to film herself having sex with five-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and share the footage online. Model and influencer Natalija Scekic has claimed that the sting was apparently designed to destroy Djokovic's marriage and career.

Scekic, however, immediately turned down the offer which was made after she was flown to London for what she initially believed to be a business trip. The stunning model says that she was made the offer in London during one of the Wimbledon championships. The bombshell revelations were made by Scekic in a recent interview, according to The Sun.

Dangerous Plans

Scekic, in an interview to the Svet and Scandal magazine, claimed that she was approached to seduce the tennis ace and film the encounter and then circulate the images online so that they go viral. She said that she was offered the huge sum of money by someone she knew in London who she considered a "serious guy".

So much so that even a man was hired in the UK to take care of the scam. "It is true that a guy contacted me. I know him from (London) and I considered him a serious guy," said Scekic.

The model initially thought she was being flown to London for a business trip but was left shocked when she was made the offer. "I am familiar with their work and they were good. When he asked me for a date, I thought it was for a business matter. However, as the conversation progressed, I saw that it had nothing to do with my life," she said.

Scekic said that not only was she "offended" by the offer, but also felt that it would "not be fair" for Djokovic who she described as Serbia's "best ambassador".

Honoring a Legend

It is not known what was the actual motive behind destroying Djokovic's career but had Scekic agreed to the plot, it definitely would have ruined the tennis ace's career. Djokovic became the longest-serving world number one earlier this month, dethroning Swiss star Roger Federer.

After staying 311 weeks as the leader of the ATP men's ranking, the 18-time Grand Slam winner decided to throw a party to celebrate. The party is where the plot was supposed to be executed but Scekic luckily saved Djokkovic.

"I thought it was a hidden camera when he told me that I had to seduce Novak and film it, but not to worry about that because he was already taking care of that. He told me I could get about 60,000 euros for that and a trip wherever I wanted. I laughed, expecting him to say it was a joke, but the man was very serious. I felt very offended and humiliated."

Scekic claimed she immediately rejected the offer and felt like "throwing water" on the man. "At that moment I thought of hitting him, throwing water on him, but I restrained myself because we were in a public place," she said.

Scekic quickly left after that and says that she hopes he didn't find a woman for the sting. Djokovic is married to Jelena Djokovic since 2014 and the pair has two children together.