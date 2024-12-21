Natalie 'Samantha' Rupnow: TikTok Page Allegedly Linked to Wisconsin School Shooter Deleted Following Complaints of Racist Comments

A TikTok account possibly linked to Natalie "Samantha" Rupnow, the 15-year-old Wisconsin school shooter, who killed two people and injured six, has been removed following several complaints over racist posts. The account, which drew attention of the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism, contained alarming white supremacist phrases, TMZ reported.

The TikTok account, using the handle @targetedbloodsport, featured only two videos, both referencing the movie 'Fight Club'. One included the Pixies' song "Where Is My Mind," from the film's closing credits, and a caption reading, "May I die like how beautiful rain is." The account's bio read, "totally nice day," which, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), is used by racists.

Linked to Racism

'Totally nice day' according to ADL is used as an abbreviation for "TND," meaning "total N-word death," TMZ reported. According to the report, the videos on the account were flooded with unsettling comments shortly after the tragic shooting in Madison, Wisconsin.

The account was removed shortly after TikTok was contacted for comment, TMZ reported.

One of the deleted videos included the Pixies' song "Where Is My Mind," famously featured in the closing scenes of the movie "Fight Club." The other post showed actor Edward Norton from the film with the caption, "total schizo honestly," according to the report.

Despite growing attention to the case, authorities have not yet determined Rupnow's motive for the shooting on Monday at Abundant Life Christian School.

On Wednesday, authorities revealed that the gunwoman may have had an accomplice in the attack where she used two handguns to fatally shoot substitute teacher Erin West and freshman Rubi Vergara.

Rupnow had been communicating with 20-year-old Alexander Paffendorf, who was reportedly planning a coordinated attack on an unspecified government building in California.

Twisted Plot

On Tuesday, a San Diego judge imposed a restraining order against Paffendorf under California's gun red flag law requiring him to surrender any firearms to police within 48 hours and prohibits him from purchasing any more.

The restraining order does not specify which building Paffendorf had planned to target or when the attack was supposed to occur. It also provides no further details about his interactions with the 15-year-old Rupnow beyond saying that they were plotting a mass shooting together.

Police said that Rupnow died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the horrifying attack and had been undergoing therapy due to issues stemming from a difficult home life, according to court records reviewed by the Washington Post.

Rupnow was also a member of the grim website Watch People Die, which hosts disturbing and graphic content, including videos of shootings, fatal accidents, and other school shooters.

She is among only nine women to have perpetrated a school shooting since 1999, as investigators continue to search for a motive behind her actions.