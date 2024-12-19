Natalie Rupnow: Did Wisconsin School Shooter Post Chilling Selfie of Attack from Bathroom Making 'Ok' Gesture Wearing Doc Marten Boots?

Madison's police chief has said that investigators are examining potential social media posts made by Wisconsin school shooter Natalie Rupnow in the moments leading up to the tragic event. One particularly disturbing post believed to be linked to Rupnow shows a person inside a bathroom stall making an "OK" hand gesture while wearing black Doc Marten boots.

The post was shared shortly before Rupnow carried out the attack at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, which left a teacher and a teenage student dead before she turned the gun on herself. Police have not yet confirmed whether the post in question, or others circulating online, were actually made by Rupnow.

Chilling Final Post

During her rampage, Rupnow injured six other people, with two reported to be in critical condition. The post featuring Doc Marten boots also includes an "OK" hand gesture, a symbol that has been co-opted by white supremacists due to its perceived resemblance to the letters "WP," standing for "white power."

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that the motive for the shooting appears to stem from a "combination of factors."

Barnes did not provide specific details about the motive behind the attack on Tuesday night but confirmed that bullying at the school would be part of the investigation.

He also said that authorities are examining a possible manifesto that may have been written by Rupnow, which could offer insights into her actions.

While the manifesto has been widely circulated online, it has not been verified by investigators or anyone directly connected to Rupnow. Barnes said: "Identifying a motive is our top priority, but at this time it appears that the motive is a combination of factors.

"There are always signs of a school shooting before it occurred. We're looking into her online activity."

The account that posted the image also shared a Google Drive link, believed to contain her manifesto, without providing any further context or description.

A Lonely Child

Screenshots of what's believed to be her manifesto depict Rupnow as a lonely person, expressing feelings of being "trapped and forced into my corner." She spoke of unhappiness with what she described as a broken home and referenced a therapist multiple times.

In her writings, Rupnow described herself as a "loner," acknowledging that while she would mourn the loss of friends, they would eventually leave her.

The manifesto doesn't clearly indicate any particular political stance, but it does mention, "we need revolution." It ends with a quote attributed to the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski: "Finally, one learns that boredom is a disease of civilization."

Police suggested that bullying may have played a role in the shooting but stressed that it's too early to determine if the shooter's parents could face criminal charges.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told reporters that investigators are still trying to uncover the exact motive behind Rupnow's actions. "There are always signs of a school shooting before it occurs," the police chief said.

"We're looking into her online activity," he said. "We're asking for anyone who knew her or may have insight into her feelings leading up to yesterday'' to come forward.

"On the question of bullying, we're talking to students to understand whether bullying was one of those multiple factors that I mentioned earlier," he said.

Barnes said that the department is still investigating the validity of the "manifesto" that has been circulating online and is believed to be linked to the shooter.