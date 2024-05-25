Natalie and Davy: Missouri Politician Ben Baker's Daughter and Son-in-Law Shot and Killed by Gangs in Haiti While Serving as Missionaries

The daughter and son-in-law of Missouri politician Ben Baker have been killed in Haiti while serving as missionaries there. Representative Baker stated in a social media post that his daughter Natalie, 21, and son-in-law Davy, 24, were attacked by gangs on Thursday evening.

Confirming the news on social media, an emotional Baker wrote: "My heart is broken in a thousand pieces. I've never felt this kind of pain. Most of you know my daughter and son-in-law Davy and Natalie Lloyd are full time missionaries in Haiti. Haiti descended into chaos following attacks in February, during which gunmen seized control of police stations and attacked the airport in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Ambushed While Working as Missionaries

"They were attacked by gangs this evening and were both killed. They went to Heaven together. Please pray for my family we desperately need strength. And please pray for the Lloyd family as well. I have no other words for now," Baker added.

The couple had been working for Missions in Haiti, an organization started by David's parents, David and Alicia, who provided an update on what had happened to the couple.

In a social media post, the organization said that the couple was ambushed by a gang of three trucks full of men after leaving church.

The group said that Davy was taken to a house, tied up, and beaten by the gang, who also stole the group's trucks and belongings. After the first gang left, another arrived, resulting in one member being shot and killed, prompting the charity to go into 'full attack mode'.

The couple reportedly used Starlink internet to call for help and were sheltered inside a property.

The charity said: "So they are holed up in there, the gangs has shot all the windows out of the house and continue to shoot. Their lives are in danger. I have been trying all my contacts to get a police armored car there to evacuate them out to safety but can't get anyone to do.

"I also am trying to negotiate with the gang so how much $ to stand down and let them leave and get to safety."

Shocking Deaths

Hours later in another update, the charity confirmed that the couple had been shot and killed by the gang, expressing deep devastation over their loss.

Former President Donald Trump shared a post on his Truth Social page about the couple, stating: "God bless Davy and Natalie. Such a tragedy. Haiti is totally out of control. Find the killers NOW!!!"

Gangs now control 80 percent of Port-au-Prince, and their coordinated attacks have paralyzed the capital and surrounding areas.

These gangs have burned police stations and hospitals, opened fire on the main international airport, and raided Haiti's two largest prisons, resulting in the release of over 4,000 inmates.

The attack on the airport left former Prime Minister Ariel Henry locked out of Haiti while he was on an official trip to Kenya. Since then, he has resigned, and a transitional presidential council is currently searching for a new prime minister. This council is also responsible for appointing a new Cabinet and organizing general elections.

Gangs have since turned their attacks on previously peaceful communities, resulting in thousands of people becoming homeless.

More than 2,500 people have been killed or injured in Haiti from January to March, marking a more than 50 percent jump compared to the same period last year, according to the United Nations.

After months of inactivity, the main international airport reopened earlier this week for the first time.