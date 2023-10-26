Nashville's Police Chief's Son Who Fled After Shooting 2 Officers, Found Dead

In a dramatic conclusion to a statewide manhunt, John C. Drake Jr., the 38-year-old son of Nashville's Police Chief, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound just south of the city's Music Row neighborhood.

The manhunt came to an end after Drake Jr.'s alleged involvement in a shooting incident that left two Tennessee police officers injured outside the city.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reported his demise shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The location where he was discovered dead is situated less than two miles from downtown Nashville and police said he carjacked a resident in another part of the city.

Drake Jr. had been added to the TBI's Most Wanted List over the weekend, with two counts of attempted first-degree murder pending against him. These charges were related to the shooting of two Middle Tennessee police officers affiliated with an agency located south of Nashville.

The search for Drake Jr. had continued for more than three days, involving extensive efforts from state and local authorities. In a statement to media on Wednesday, Chief John Drake expressed his gratitude to law enforcement officers who diligently worked to locate his son and take him into custody, stating, "It was my prayer that no harm would come to him or anyone else. I am heartbroken and saddened by the outcome. I appreciate the condolences and kind words of support as my family and I privately mourn our loss."

Before the police started chasing him, Drake Jr. used a gun to steal a gold Chrysler 200 in a neighborhood about six miles away from where he was found dead. The police rushed to the scene, and they followed the stolen car until it crashed on 15th Avenue South in the 1400 block.

According to Aaron, Drake Jr. ran away from the car and hid in a shed behind someone's house. As the police officers gathered around the house to keep the shed secure, they heard a quiet gunshot. A TBI spokesperson, Josh DeVine, told USA TODAY that the officers heard the muffled gunshot coming from a separate building, and they later found Drake Jr. dead, seemingly because he had shot himself.

A Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office spokesperson told USA TODAY an autopsy is slated for Drake to determine his officials cause and manner of death. On Wednesday morning, newly elected Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell expressed sympathy to Drake Jr.'s family. "This was a tragic end to John Drake Jr.'s life, and our heart goes out to Chief Drake and his family at this difficult time," O'Connell said.