Nashville Skydiving Instructor Falls to His Death Without Parachute After Becoming Separated from Student

A skydiving instructor is dead and his student has been rescued following a a tragic incident that took place in Nashville, Tennessee.

Justin Robert Fuller, 35, of Murfreesboro, was killed on Saturday afternoon in a skydiving accident after he was separated from his student during a tandem skydive. Fuller was separated from a tandem rig, which is a parachute system, with an instructor.

Fuller and the 46-year-old skydiving student got stuck on the side of the plane before the separation. "The instructor is presumed to have fallen from the sky without a parachute," police said. The instructor was not located right away, but an update from police said Fuller was found dead in a wooded area.

The instructor's student was rescued after getting stuck in a tree with an open parachute in a wooded area, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said. In an update, the fire department said the jumper was rescued and freed from a harness after being stuck for hours. He was helped down a ladder and was in stable condition.

Go Skydive Nashville said in a statement that it was cooperating with authorities investigating the incident. "Go Skydive Nashville remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of training, safety, and professionalism. At this time, the team is focused on supporting those affected by this tragedy," the company said in a statement.

Three other skydivers who jumped and the plane landed safely, police said.The man who was rescued was taken to a hospital as a precaution, according to firefighters.