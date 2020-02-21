South African billionaire Elon Musk who owns SpaceX had previously claimed that humans are the only conscious beings in the universe, and we should try ourselves to emerge as a multi-planetary species. In order to achieve this aim, SpaceX is planning to send humans to Mars, as an initial step.

NASA, the United States space agency is also planning to send humans to Mars, as a part of their Red Planet colonization mission. The United States space agency is planning to send humans to the moon in 2024, and this is considered as a first step to achieve Mars landing which is expected to happen after 2030.

SpaceX to overtake NASA on Mars mission?

Now, Dr Robert Zubrin, an American mathematician and aerospace engineer has claimed that it will be SpaceX who will be landing humans on Mars before NASA. Zubrin made these remarks while talking to WP Magazyn in Poland, and he made it clear that Elon Musk's strong determination will help to achieve the goal of Mars colonization before the United States space agency.

"Before NASA reaches Mars, Elon Musk will do it. I have no doubt about it. Even if every one of his projects has a two or three-year delay, it will eventually be realized. His determination is enormous. Before a mission from one of the world's space agencies appears on Mars, a Starship with the SpaceX logo will land there. It will be another chapter in our great adventure, which began more than a million-and-a-half years ago when homo Erectus left the African cradle of life and set out to conquer the world," said Zubrin, Express.co.uk reports.

What will be the nature of the Mars government?

A couple of years back, Elon Musk had claimed that the future government that will be set up on Mars will be based on direct democracy. "I think most likely the form of government on Mars would be a direct democracy, where people vote directly on issues. Everyone votes on every issue and that's how it goes. Maybe it requires 60% to get a law in place, but any number over 40% can remove a law," said Musk.