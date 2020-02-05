Space agencies like NASA and private space companies such as SpaceX led by Elon Musk have been trying their best to make humans an interplanetary species, and in order to achieve this, they aim to colonize Mars.

However, reaching Mars is not an easy task, and experts believe that it will take at least 150 to 300 days to reach the Red Planet.

Humans could reach Mars in just five days

Now, scientist Paul Laviolette has claimed that humans could reach Mars within five days. Laviolette claimed that humans should embrace the concept of electrogravitics to reach Mars in less than a week.

It was a scientist named Thomas Townsend Brown who spent much of his life researching possibilities surrounding electrogravitics. The idea behind this theory is creating an anti-gravity force generated by an electric field's effect on a mass. Laviolette claimed that the same technique could help humans to reach the Red Planet quickly.

"In my book, I talked about going to Mars in five days, we could go quicker, I didn't want to make it sound too unbelievable. Townsend Brown's electrokinetic thrusters and the umbrella-like device has a big positive electrode and a small negative. He's got an insulator in between, like barium titanate. These have been shown to produce 70,000 newtons-per-kilowatt, that's 5,000 times more thrust for energy input than a jet engine," said Laviolette while talking with George Noory in the Beyond Belief chat show.

Laviolette added that he could build the flying vessel if space agencies give him $15 million. However, sceptics feel the plan will not work, as the entire concept of the flying vessel is against the laws of modern physics.

Mars colony will be based on direct democracy

As the plans to colonize Mars are progressing steadily, Musk had claimed that the government that will be set up on the Red Planet will be based on direct democracy. Musk added that he will live on Mars despite narrow chances of survival.

"We've recently made a number of breakthroughs that I am just really fired up about. I'm talking about moving there. Your probability of dying on Mars is much higher than on Earth. There's a good chance of death. There are lots of people who climb mountains. People die on Mount Everest all the time. They still like doing it for the challenge," said Musk.