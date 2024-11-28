NASA Uncovers Secret Underground City Hidden 100 Feet Beneath Greenland's Ice, Revealing Cold War-Era Military Base

NASA scientists have unearthed an astonishing find beneath Greenland's icy surface. Using advanced radar technology, researchers detected an underground structure buried 100 feet deep. This discovery, made in April, unveiled the remnants of Camp Century, a Cold War-era military base. The find was unexpected, according to NASA Earth Observatory reports.

Alex Gardner, a cryospheric scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, described the moment of discovery. "We were looking for the bed of the ice, and out pops Camp Century. We didn't know what it was at first," Gardner said.

What Was Camp Century?

Camp Century was a secret U.S. military project built during the Cold War. It was designed as a "city under the ice" and envisioned a sprawling network of over 3,000 miles of tunnels. The purpose was to create a strategic advantage in the event of nuclear war with the Soviet Union.

Commissioned by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the base was part of America's nuclear deterrence strategy. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed the massive underground facility, which spanned 52,000 square miles—three times the size of Denmark, Greenland's sovereign nation.

The base was intended to house 2,000 firing positions for 600 "Iceman missiles." These missiles were designed to launch through tunnels carved 28 feet below the surface. The scale of the project was immense, with the potential to devastate 80% of Soviet and Eastern European targets.

However, the true purpose of the base was kept secret from Denmark. Officials were told it was a scientific research facility. The covert operation, known as "Project Iceworm," remained undisclosed until 1997, when the details finally surfaced.

Why Was It Abandoned?

Camp Century was abandoned in 1967 due to logistical challenges and shifting political priorities. The ambitious project proved unfeasible as the harsh Arctic environment posed insurmountable difficulties.

NASA's rediscovery of Camp Century highlights the lasting imprint of Cold War-era activities. While the base was hidden for decades, its existence serves as a reminder of the geopolitical tensions of that era.

The Role of Modern Technology

The discovery was made using sophisticated radar aboard a NASA Gulfstream III aircraft. This technology allows scientists to peer beneath the ice and uncover hidden structures. Originally, the mission aimed to study the ice bed, but it unexpectedly revealed the remains of the long-forgotten base.

NASA's work underscores the value of advanced tools in uncovering historical mysteries. The discovery also raises questions about the environmental impact of abandoned military projects in fragile ecosystems like Greenland.

Camp Century's story offers a glimpse into Cold War ambitions and the technological feats of the time. As NASA continues its exploration, more hidden chapters of history may emerge from beneath the ice.