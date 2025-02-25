NASA Tells Staff to 'PAUSE' Response to Elon Musk's 'Report or Resign' Order Amid Backlash

Elon Musk's push for stricter federal employee accountability through the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has triggered strong resistance across multiple U.S. government agencies, including NASA. The initiative, which requires federal employees to report weekly achievements or resign, has raised concerns over compliance, privacy, and workplace stress.

NASA has been among the most vocal in resisting the directive. Managers at major centers, including Johnson Space Center, Glenn Research Center, and Ames Research Center, told employees to "PAUSE" any response to the email. The agency is assessing compliance risks and concerns over the disclosure of sensitive information. A NASA spokesperson confirmed that further guidance would be issued soon, according to Bloomberg.

What Is Musk's 'Report or Resign' Order?

The controversy stems from an email sent under Musk's directive. It asks federal employees to summarize their previous week's work in five bullet points. Failure to respond would be considered grounds for resignation.

The order has sparked outrage within federal agencies, including the Defense Department, the FBI, the State Department, and the Office of National Intelligence. Each agency advised its staff against immediately responding, citing existing performance review procedures.

The Defense Department pointed out that it already has established oversight mechanisms. The FBI reinforced that its internal review processes are independent of Musk's initiative.

Union Criticism and Legal Challenges

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the largest federal employee union, condemned Musk's order. The union called it "irresponsible and sophomoric" and vowed to challenge any terminations resulting from non-compliance.

Union leaders also questioned Musk's authority in implementing such policies. They described him as "unelected and unhinged," arguing that his initiative undermines the existing structures governing federal employment. Legal experts suggest that the directive may face significant legal hurdles if challenged in court.

FBI Director Responds to New Orders

Kash Patel, the newly appointed FBI director, directly addressed the matter. On Saturday, he reassured FBI personnel that the agency's performance reviews remain under its own jurisdiction. He emphasized that the Office of the Director is responsible for employee evaluations, not Musk's DOGE initiative.

Nationwide Email Sparks Controversy

Federal employees across various agencies received an email titled "What did you do last week?" on Saturday. The email asked them to submit a five-bullet summary of their weekly accomplishments. It stated that failure to comply would result in resignation.

Musk, now leading the Department of Government Efficiency, defended the policy on X. He argued that transparency and accountability in government spending are critical and that resistance only proves the need for reform.

Musk's Role in Government Reform

Former President Donald Trump appointed Elon Musk to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). As the world's richest person and a major donor to Trump, Musk has been tasked with reducing public spending and eliminating alleged government waste and corruption.

Under Musk's leadership, DOGE has already pushed for aggressive cost-cutting measures. However, these efforts have been met with widespread opposition from federal agencies and employees. Some court rulings have also questioned the legality of DOGE's policies, adding to the uncertainty surrounding its future.

Growing Legal and Political Battle

The backlash against Musk's initiative signals a growing legal and political battle over federal employment practices. While some support his cost-cutting measures, others argue that his approach is too aggressive and could violate existing labor laws.

As agencies and unions push back, the fate of Musk's 'report or resign' policy remains uncertain. The coming weeks will determine whether DOGE can enforce its accountability measures or if legal challenges will force it to scale back its approach.