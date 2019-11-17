Several space experts including popular American physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson had previously warned that a doomsday asteroid will hit the earth in the future causing an extinction event.

In order to combat such a scenario, space agencies like NASA, in collaboration with private space companies like SpaceX are busy developing a planetary defence weapon to change the trajectory of an approaching rogue body. Now, the United States space agency has revealed that an asteroid named JF1 which has a size of 420 feet could hit the earth on May 06, 2022.

As per NASA, there is a one in 3,800 odds the asteroid will hit the earth on May 06. The space agency believes that the asteroid may collide with the earth within three years if it continues its current trajectory and considering the size of the asteroid, a potential collision will unleash a force of 230 kilotons. It should be noted that the nuclear bomb that hit Hiroshima during World War II hit the area with a force of 15 kilotons, and this single factor indicates the danger posed by JF1 asteroid.

Considering the size and the speed in which this rogue space body is travelling, a collision will wipe out an entire city and will kill millions of people in a fraction of a second. If the asteroid ends up landing in an ocean, it could trigger a giant tsunami which will cause massive devastation in the coastal areas.

A few days back, Michael Horn, a self-proclaimed scientist and official representative for alleged alien contactee Billy Meier had warned that asteroid Apophis, another dangerous space rock will hit the earth either on April 13, 2029, or April 13, 2036. Horn also added that the impact will be somewhere between the North Sea and the Black Sea.

Horn revealed that NASA has completely gone wrong in studying the trajectory of asteroid Apophis, and he urged the space agency to formulate an effective plan to protect the planet from threats from deep space.