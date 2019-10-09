Asteroid Apophis, named after the Egyptian God of Chaos is now the most feared space threat humans are going to face in the near future. The asteroid is expected to pass within 19,000 miles of earth's surface, and many experts believe that the chances of a probable collision are very high if the rogue space body gets affected by the gravitational keyhole.

Now, Michael Horn, a top researcher and the official representative for alleged extraterrestrial contactee Billy Meier has suggested the most probable place where the asteroid will create an impact on the earth. In an exclusive talk with Express.co.uk, Horn revealed that asteroid Apophis will hit an area somewhere between the North Sea and the Black Sea.

The researcher warned that this asteroid impact could kill millions of people instantly, and devastation will be triggered on a global scale.

"We know, in terms of the research time that I have, will be between the North Sea and the Black Sea, which isn't too far from the UK. To spell out such an impact, we have taken the trouble to illustrate this information, we have put it online in comic book form so people can have a graphic sense of what this means. The descriptive words are probably even more important because of the tremendous damage. If and when Apophis, let us say specifically in the area between the North Sea and the Black Sea. It will cause a crack, cracking in the Earth's crust whether it hits by the sea or nearby," said Horn.

Horn also added that the crack on the earth's surface following the powerful asteroid hit could release huge amount of gases from the earth's interior, and clouds of dust and various other particles will be hurled to the earth's atmosphere. He added that the sky will be darkened soon, and the atmosphere will be very similar to that of a nuclear winter.

As per the latest analysis conducted by NASA, asteroid Apophis measures a mammoth 340 meters, and it is apparently barrelling at a breathtaking speed of 25,000 miles per hour.

A few weeks back, space expert Lembit Öpik had revealed that human beings will not survive if a giant asteroid hit the planet with its full fury. Öpik also revealed that only cockroaches, certain sea creatures and other living organisms that feed on dead meat will survive the deep impact from the space.