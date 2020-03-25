Conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts were all in a state of ecstasy a few days back as a strange object, seemingly resembling a UFO, was spotted from NASA's STEREO mission feed. The video soon went viral, and conspiracy theorists outlandishly started claiming that aliens have visited the solar system. Interestingly, the object spotted shared eerie similarities with the alien flying ships depicted in Hollywood sci-fi flicks.

NASA answers the billion-dollar questions

UFO debunkers, after analyzing the video, dismissed the findings made by conspiracy theorists and made it clear that the UFO spotted in the feed could be the result of recurring image artefact caused by internal reflections of a planet. Now, NASA has also supported these views, and on the STEREO website, they revealed that it is the internal reflection of planet Venus that caused this anomaly.

"The strange-looking geometrical 'object' is actually an internal reflection of the planet Venus within the telescope optics," said NASA.

Adamant conspiracy theorists believe in aliens

Even though NASA has dismissed the alien angle, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that the circular object spotted in the feed is authentic proof of extraterrestrial existence. They also believe that the United States space agency is involved in an alien cover-up for sinister reasons.

Popular alien hunter Scott C Waring also analyzed the UFO clip, and he claimed that this alien spaceship has the size of the moon, and it is screeching across space at an incredible speed.

"This is 100% proof that aliens are in our solar system right now. This ship is massive, moon size or bigger and moving incredibly fast. I'm sure NASA would never mention it because if they did, they would have to tell the public the truth about aliens existing. They don't want to cause any panic. So they won't," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.