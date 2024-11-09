NASA Maintains Mysterious Silence over Hospitalization of 4 Astronauts Following their Return to Earth

NASA held a press conference today to address questions about the hospitalization of four Crew-8 astronauts following their return to Earth on October 25. Despite repeated inquiries, NASA's Crew-8 astronauts were hospitalized after their return from the ISS, with one staying overnight for an undisclosed issue. NASA withheld health details, citing privacy, and assured all astronauts are now in good health. Despite repeated inquiries, NASA officials and the astronauts remained guarded, declining to share specific health information.

The Crew-8 mission marked the team's return from the International Space Station (ISS) after an eight-month stay. Following their splashdown off the coast of Florida in a SpaceX Dragon capsule, all four astronauts were taken to a hospital for medical evaluations. One of them was kept overnight due to an undisclosed medical concern, though NASA emphasized the precautionary nature of the checks.

"Space flight is something we're continually learning about," NASA astronaut and physician Michael Barratt told reporters. "Unexpected health outcomes are part of that learning. We're prioritizing medical privacy and allowing processes to play out, so there's no more we can share on this matter at present," he added. Barratt assured the press that the crew's overall mission experience, spanning 235 days in space, was otherwise open to questions.

However, when asked directly about the hospitalization, Barratt reiterated his stance, saying, "I didn't say I was uncomfortable; I said we're not discussing it." He acknowledged that space medicine is a personal passion and a field NASA is continuously advancing. In due time, he noted, more details might be made available, but privacy and protocol take precedence now.

The Crew-8 team included NASA astronauts Barratt, Matthew Dominick, Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, who was absent from the press conference due to scheduling conflicts. The team launched on March 4 and spent 232 days on the ISS, traveling almost 100 million miles and completing 3,760 Earth orbits.

Upon return, three crew members were discharged after routine checks, while the fourth remained for an overnight observation. NASA did not disclose the name or condition of the astronaut, citing privacy, but confirmed the astronaut's subsequent release in good health.

Safety concerns around SpaceX's operations were raised by a NASA safety advisor following the incident. Kent Rominger, a former astronaut and member of the Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel, urged NASA and SpaceX to keep safety as a priority. Rominger's statement suggested a need for vigilance with Crew Dragon missions, especially in the context of past challenges, though no specific safety lapse has been confirmed.

In February 2022, a Dragon cargo spacecraft experienced a parachute anomaly on reentry, marking the second such issue for Crew Dragon, though NASA noted no such problems occurred during Crew-8's descent.

The astronauts' return was initially delayed due to Hurricane Milton, which forced a postponement from early October. The mission, originally set for six months, was extended to nearly eight, partly to keep a Dragon craft ready on the ISS in case of emergency for another stranded crew.

This mission highlights the challenges NASA faces as it prepares for long-term lunar and Mars missions. While space travel records continue to be broken, the effects of extended weightlessness on human health remain an area of ongoing study.