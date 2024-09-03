NASA Clears Up Mysterious Pulsing Noise from Boeing Starline, Assures No Danger

NASA has responded to concerns about a mysterious noise from Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. Astronaut Butch Wilmore, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) with Sunita Williams, reported the sound coming from a speaker inside the capsule. The noise, described as pulsing feedback, was first reported by Wilmore during a radio exchange with Mission Control at Johnson Space Center in Houston on Saturday. The audio of this communication, shared by meteorologist Rob Dale, quickly went viral, sparking widespread concern.

In response, NASA released a statement on Monday, downplaying the issue. The agency clarified that the feedback is a common occurrence and poses no threat to the crew or the spacecraft. "A pulsing sound from a speaker in Boeing's Starliner spacecraft heard by NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore aboard the International Space Station has stopped," NASA said. The statement emphasized that the Starliner remains on schedule for an unmanned return to Earth.

The noise was attributed to an audio configuration between the ISS and Starliner. NASA explained that the space station's audio system is complex, allowing multiple spacecraft and modules to be interconnected. This setup can sometimes result in noise and feedback, which is considered normal. "The feedback from the speaker was the result of an audio configuration between the space station and Starliner," the agency noted. "It is common to experience noise and feedback."

NASA further reassured that there are no technical impacts to the crew, Starliner, or ISS operations due to the reported noise. Wilmore and Williams were advised to report any sounds from the communication system as part of standard protocol. The noise issue will not affect the planned undocking of the Starliner, which is set to occur no earlier than Friday, September 6.

Despite the resolution of the noise issue, the situation with the Boeing Starliner remains complicated. The spacecraft, plagued by several technical issues, has delayed the return of Wilmore and Williams. The astronauts will remain on the ISS longer than originally planned due to concerns over the Starliner's reliability. NASA has confirmed that the two astronauts are now scheduled to return to Earth via SpaceX's Crew-9 mission, expected in February 2025.

The Starliner's troubles have highlighted ongoing challenges in NASA's partnership with Boeing. As the spacecraft prepares for its unmanned descent, NASA and Boeing continue to work on resolving its issues to ensure future crewed missions can proceed safely. The space agency remains committed to ensuring the safety of its astronauts as they await their eventual return home aboard a different spacecraft.

The next few days will be crucial as NASA monitors the Starliner's performance during its scheduled return to Earth. All eyes are on the spacecraft as it embarks on this key test mission without a crew on board.