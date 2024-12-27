NASA Astronaut's Near-Miss with Mysterious Metallic Orbs Stuns Aviation World

A former NASA astronaut has shared details of a close call with unidentified flying objects while piloting his private plane over Texas. Dr. Leroy Chiao, who has flown three Space Shuttle missions and commanded Expedition 10 aboard the International Space Station, described encountering two metallic orbs during a routine flight.

In an interview with NewsNation, Chiao recounted the incident that occurred in August while he was flying from Colorado to Houston. "I had just refueled in the Texas panhandle and was cruising at 9,000 feet in clear air," he said. "Out of nowhere, these two big, metallic, spherical orbs, about three feet in diameter each, zipped past my plane, just 20 feet away."

Chiao emphasized the suddenness of the encounter. "It happened so fast that I didn't even have time to get scared," he said. Despite the brief moment, he noted the potential danger. "If they had hit my plane, the outcome could have been disastrous."

The orbs, which appeared to move in a stacked formation, did not register on his plane's radar or prompt any warnings from air traffic control. "I don't know what they were," Chiao admitted. "My first thought is they could be part of some military program, possibly drones, but it's hard to say."

Chiao described his narrow miss as "dumb luck" and expressed concern about the risks such objects pose to aviation.

This sighting adds to growing reports of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP). In New Jersey last year, drone-like objects with high-performance capabilities were spotted across the state. Local news footage even captured a mysterious orb flying over the Hudson River.

The Pentagon has also acknowledged similar encounters. In 2023, radar footage showed a metallic orb moving through military-controlled airspace. Officials were unable to identify the object, fueling speculation about its origin.

Dr. Chiao's experience highlights the mystery surrounding these sightings. "It's hard to believe the government doesn't know what's going on," he said.

With increasing incidents of unexplained aerial activity, experts and the public are calling for transparency. Reports like Chiao's add urgency to understanding these phenomena and ensuring aviation safety.

This incident underscores the growing need to investigate unidentified aerial objects, whether they are advanced technology or something unknown entirely.

