The year 2019 was a momentous year for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). From strides in its lunar and mars exploratory program, Artemis, to the discovery of new space phenomenon and objects, various developments with transformative future applications marked NASA's calendar.

However, the agency also carried out various missions and made discoveries that were aided in a better understanding of our solar system and beyond. The year began with NASA's New Horizons mission flying by the most distant object ever visited by a spacecraft. It made it the spacecraft to explore an object that carries the remains from the conception of our solar system directly.

Here are a few other highlights with regard to NASA's initiatives in understanding our solar system better: